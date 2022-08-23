Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $353,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

