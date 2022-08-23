Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $354,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 446.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FR opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

