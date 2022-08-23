Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $363,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
