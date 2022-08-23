Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BCE by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,139,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BCE by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,273,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,180,000 after purchasing an additional 277,407 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BCE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,923,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

