Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $372,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

