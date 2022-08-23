Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $491.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

