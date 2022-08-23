Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $382,000 Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

