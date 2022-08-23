Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $385,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

