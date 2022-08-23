Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

