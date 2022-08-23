Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amdocs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amdocs by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

