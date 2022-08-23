Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.