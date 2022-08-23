Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.