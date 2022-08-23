Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

