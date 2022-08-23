Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,746 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

