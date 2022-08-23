Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,967 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

