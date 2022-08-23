Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 293 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

