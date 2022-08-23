Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

