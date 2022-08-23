Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Boston Beer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 56.9% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.4 %

SAM stock opened at $359.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.01. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $611.89.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

