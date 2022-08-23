Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,038 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

