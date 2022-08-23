Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,019 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,647,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4,167.5% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,430 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 178,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

