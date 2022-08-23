Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,006 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,090 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath Stock Down 5.2 %

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.