Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,095 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

