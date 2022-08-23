Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,379 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

About Bancroft Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

