Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,540 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

