Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Comerica by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 247,643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CMA opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

