Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

