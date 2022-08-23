Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Acquires $21,450.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,132,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,097,545.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

