Parametrica Management Ltd Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

