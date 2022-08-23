Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 160,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Ingram purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. TheStreet lowered Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

