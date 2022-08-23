PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Buys 20 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £127 ($153.46).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Alan Dale bought 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($151.74).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 572 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £120.12 ($145.14).

PayPoint Trading Down 2.1 %

PAY opened at GBX 638 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 586.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.30. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($8.97).

PayPoint Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.