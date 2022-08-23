Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Acquires 15 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 15 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($181.79).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total value of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

LON PNN opened at GBX 994 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,880.00. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 932.81 ($11.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,309 ($15.82). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.32) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.20%.

PNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.29 ($13.71).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

