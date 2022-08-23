PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PKI opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.