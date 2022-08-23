Phillip Eyler Sells 4,268 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78.

Gentherm Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 448,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

