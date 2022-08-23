Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,174 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

