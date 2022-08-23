Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

