Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

