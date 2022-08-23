Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

