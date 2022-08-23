Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,739 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $10,266,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

