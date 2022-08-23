Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SR shares. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.