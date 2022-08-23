Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.53 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

