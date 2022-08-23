Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 279,051 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

