Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HAIN opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
