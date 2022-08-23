Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,853 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.