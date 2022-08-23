Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,100 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after buying an additional 1,766,475 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sabre by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,348,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,247 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.