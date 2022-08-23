Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,843 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 23.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.69%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.