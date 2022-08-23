Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

