Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,945 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

