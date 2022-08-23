Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,006 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after buying an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 773,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 87,993 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

