Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,492 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

