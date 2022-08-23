Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $200,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

